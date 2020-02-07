CyberNews Briefs

Iranian Hackers Target Journalists in New Phishing Campaign

07 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

A threat group in Iran known as “Charming Kitten” has launched a new campaign that aims to steal email account credentials. The campaign is a phishing attack discovered by Certfa Labs that targets journalists and human rights activists. The group is also widely known as APT35 and is notorious for attacking entities throughout the Middle East and the US.

Certfa Labs stated that the group has targeted a presidential candidate, government officials, media targets, and prominent expatriate Iranians with a spear-phishing technique that is sophisticated and convincing. The group’s recent activity shows that the group is still targeting private and government institutions.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

