Wuhan Coronavirus Hospitals Turn Away All but Most Severe Cases

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported the largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases, announcing that it is seeking $675 million in funding to help the affected countries strengthen their capacities to prevent the spread of the disease. In China, hospitals began turning away patients, only treating those exhibiting severe symptoms due to overcrowding and lack of sufficient resources.

Two major airlines, United and American Airlines, suspended flights to Hong Kong until February 20th after previously canceling all flights to the Chinese mainland. In the US, two planes carrying hundreds of American ex-pats evacuating the city where the virus originated, Wuhan, landed in California. The virus has now killed 500 people across three countries, although most of the casualties occurred in China.

