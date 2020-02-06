A top military leader stated that since the US drone strike on Iran that killed Major General Qassem Soleimani in January, the cyber threat coming from Iran has been more dynamic. Gregg Kendrick, executive director of the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command stated that the Iranian regime is likely planning a retaliatory cyber strike to prove to its citizens that they are taking action as a response to the drone strike. Although Iran continues to deny any retaliation plans, the US government continues to view the threat of an Iranian cyberattack as high.

According to Kendrick, the Iranians will also likely need economic relief, making it likely that they will target the energy sector to drive up the price of oil, in turn helping their illicit oil sales. Kendrick made these statements at an event on Tuesday hosted by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. Kendrick also warned that other actors may take advantage of the current tension between the US and Iran.

Read More: Why the Iranian cyberthreat has become ‘more dynamic’