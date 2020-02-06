CyberNews Briefs

ODNI Plans to Share More About Cyber Threats Under New Counterintelligence Strategy

06 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence unveiled plans for a new approach to combatting cyber threats that encourages greater private sector participation. A document related to the strategy will be released on Monday. An overview of the plan was released at an event hosted by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology this week.

The ODNI announcement is in line with pledges by government agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency. The organizations plan to release more contextual information about cyber threats, yet will refrain from sharing sources or methods.

Read More: ODNI Plans to Share More About Cyber Threats Under New Counterintelligence Strategy

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. Troops in Standoffs With Russian Military Contractors in Syria

February 6, 2020

Why the Iranian cyberthreat has become ‘more dynamic’

February 6, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2