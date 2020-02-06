ODNI Plans to Share More About Cyber Threats Under New Counterintelligence Strategy

On Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence unveiled plans for a new approach to combatting cyber threats that encourages greater private sector participation. A document related to the strategy will be released on Monday. An overview of the plan was released at an event hosted by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology this week.

The ODNI announcement is in line with pledges by government agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency. The organizations plan to release more contextual information about cyber threats, yet will refrain from sharing sources or methods.

