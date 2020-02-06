Medicaid CCO Vendor Breach Exposes Health, Personal Info of 654K

Health Share of Oregon, a Medicaid coordinated care organization, disclosed today that they had been the victim of a data breach that exposed the health and personal information of over 650,000 individuals. The breach occurred when a laptop belonging to the organization’s transportation vendor, GridWorks IC, was stolen.

The organization is Oregon’s largest CCO, serving Medicaid members in three different Oregon counties. The non-profit organization learned of the breach in early January when it was alerted to the theft and realized that the device contained personal information of its patients. Health Share of Oregon shared the breach today in a public announcement.

