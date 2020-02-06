IoT Malware Campaign Infects Global Manufacturing Sites

Researchers at TrapX Labs uncovered a malware campaign built to exploit flaws in connected devices has emerged, and it has been targeting manufacturers around the world. The campaign affects products ranging from small technology like smart printers to heavy operational equipment. TrapX Labs initially found the attack targeting Latin American manufacturers in October, but since then it has continued to expand into regions like North America, Africa, and the Middle East.

The researchers explained that the nature of the attack lead the perpetrators to cover as much real estate as possible. The campaign uses a self-spreading downloader that deploys malicious scripts, exploiting vulnerabilities in Windows 7 devices. The attack also specifically targets manufacturing sites where the devices are susceptible to malfunctions and pose risks to employee safety, supply chain disruption, and data loss.

