Cisco Flaws Put Millions of Workplace Devices at Risk

Researchers at the enterprise security firm Armis have reported a group of new flaws in Cisco enterprise products such as desk phones, web cameras, and network switches. These vulnerabilities could be exploited to compromise corporate networks at a significant level. Cisco currently dominates the network equipment market, therefore, the bugs impact millions of devices and customers.

Embedded device issues are particularly concerning due to the nature of their exploits having the ability to penetrate deep into a corporate network. Their potential for espionage and the complexity of patching them make these bugs a critical threat risk. Attackers could potentially use the flaws to attack a large number of Cisco-produced devices at once, shutting them down or compromising their microphone or video functions.

