Why DevOps Is An Attractive Target For Cybercrime Syndicates

DevOps environments have increasingly become targets since they have become vulnerable due to several reasons, including that they are migrating to the cloud. DevOps are challenged by the dynamic and ever-changing components and configurations of public cloud environments. DevOps teams already occupy a high paced field that requires the use of new tech such as big data and analytics.

DevOps teams must adapt to the most recent technology to keep pace with public cloud environments, leaving them susceptible to various vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities include open accounts without two-factor authentication, storage buckets with public access and containers with open API access. Therefore, because DevOps teams must constantly change components and configurations, the nature of its environment makes them vulnerable to attack.

