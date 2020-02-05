The Army Wants Technology that Can See Through Walls—and Identify People on the Other Side

The Army wants to create next-level technology that will help soldiers see through walls, offering advanced insights for soldiers in combat. The Army filed a recent request for information in which the Army stated they are accepting white papers to identify commercially available technologies that could help it develop the “sense through the wall system.” The Army stated that the intent of the market survey is to identify man-portable systems that could potentially give the Soldier the ability to monitor and detect materials behind obstructions.

Although this isn’t the government or Army’s first attempt to produce technologies with see-through capabilities, the contents of the recent solicitation indicate that the Army intends to actually create it. The RFI states that insiders want a system and devices to help support soldiers when they make life or death systems.

