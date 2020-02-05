Israel’s Netanyahu indicted in corruption cases, hours before Mideast peace plan announced

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister, was indicted on corruption charges on Tuesday, right before Netanyahu was set to meet US President Donald Trump to unveil the US administration’s Middle East plan. Netanyahu was formally indicted for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. Netanyahu withdrew his previous request for parliamentary immunity, and Avichai Mandelblit, Israel’s Attorney General, submitted the indictment to the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has maintained that he is innocent throughout the process. He stated that the investigations were an attempted coup perpetrated by the left and the media. The charges mean that Netanyahu will be the first Israeli prime minister to face trial while holding office. Although the trial date has not been set, the legal process could take years. Netanyahu does not have to resign due to the indictment, however, he must resign if he is convicted.