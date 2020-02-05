Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran Upholds Death Sentence for Alleged CIA Spy

05 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Iran’s top court recently upheld a death sentence for an alleged US spy, an Iranian citizen who was accused of providing the US with details about the Iranian nuclear program. Iran contests that Amir Rahimpour, the individual in question, received payments for spying for the US’s primary international intelligence agency, the CIA.

Iran has not offered any supporting evidence for the allegations and the US has not yet reacted to the announcement. Historically, Iran has arrested and executed dozens of alleged spies whom it claimed supplied information to foreign powers. It detained 17 citizens in July on charges of spying for the US, however, it is unclear whether Rahimpour was one of them.

