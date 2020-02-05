CyberNews Briefs

HPE Acquires Identity Management Firm Scytale

05 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced on Monday that it had acquired an identity management startup named Scytale. Scytale was launched in 2017 and specializes in cloud-native security and zero trust networking. Scytale is the company that created Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone (SPIFFE), which is a set of open-source standards that were designed to securely identify software systems.

HPE stated that this acquisition will provide its customers with more freedom to design and achieve their IT operational goals. HPE also stated that it plans on using Scytale’s trademark offerings, SPIFFE and SPIRE, in their own products, stating that they will continue to improve them.

Read More: HPE Acquires Identity Management Firm Scytale

