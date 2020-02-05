FBI Warns of DDoS Attack on State Voter Registration Site

The FBI warned the public of a potential DDoS attack that was aimed towards a state voter registration and information site. The warning was sent via a Private Industry Notification on Tuesday, stating that the website had received anomalous Domain Name System (DNS) requests that are consistent with a Pseudo-Random Subdomain attack.

These types of attacks are used by cybercriminals to disrupt DNS record lookups, flooding the server with large amounts of queries directed towards non-existing subdomains. The FBI stated that although the website was not affected by the DDoS attempt due to preexisting security measures, other states should be on high alert for attacks with the US presidential elections upcoming next fall.

