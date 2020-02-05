China deaths rise to 490, Japan confirms 10 cases on ship

The coronavirus has now claimed 490 casualties in mainland China according to data from Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise shit has emerged. In Hong Kong and other locations, the increasing spread of the virus has caused a revival of attention towards containing it.

Ten people on board a Japanese cruise ship tested positive for the virus and were transported to hospitals, while all 3700 remaining people aboard, including crew members, will be quarantined for up to 14 days. The passengers and crew are not allowed to leave the boat until tests conclude that all members are free of the virus. Hong Kong hospital workers are demanding that the border with mainland China be completely shut off to ward off the virus, but four cases without known travel to the mainland indicate that the coronavirus is already spreading throughout the territory.

