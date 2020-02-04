Global RiskNews Briefs

Ukraine: Recordings show Iran knew jetliner hit by a missile

04 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

A recently leaked recording of an exchange between air traffic controllers and an Iranian pilot reveals that authorities knew immediately that an Iranian missile was responsible for the downing of a Ukranian jetliner after its takeoff from Tehran. The tragedy, which occurred on January 8, killed all 176 people on board. Iran’s government maintained for days after the incident that it did not know that its paramilitary Revolutionary Gaurd had shot down the aircraft, however, the recording proves this is false.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the recording was legitimate while yesterday in Tehran the head of the Iranian investigation team, Hassan Rezaeifar, acknowledged that the recording was authentic and that it had been handed over to Ukrainian officials.

