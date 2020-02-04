An Australian logistics company was the target of an IT cybersecurity incident that indefinitely shut down multiple customer-facing systems. Toll announced that the shutdown was a precautionary measure, stating that they were working on the resumption of services and promising to get the systems back online as soon as possible.

Customers reported that the incident has been occurring for days, and that there had been obvious disruptions to the network while staff report to customers that deliveries are suspended indefinitely. Toll stated that they are unsure when all services will be running again, but that they expect to provide timeframes soon.

Read More: Toll Group shuts down IT systems in response to ‘cybersecurity incident’