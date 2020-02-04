Presidential Advisers Push for National Network to Support Quantum and AI Advancement

The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) had its first meeting on Monday, establishing a short term agenda and determining its focus on quantum computing and artificial intelligence, concluding that they are the prime industries of the future. The body was first established by former President George Bush in 2001 and has been recommissioned by each president since, aiming to bring scientific researchers from different industries to advise the president on national priorities.

PCAST will help the administration in understanding what actions will be effective in maintaining American leadership in AI and quantum computing along with other industries within the science and technology fields. The group will determine how the government can partner with the private sector, nonprofits, and academic institutions to achieve this goal.

