EPIC Asks Federal Trade Commission To Regulate Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Pre-Employment Screenings

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a publish interest center based in Washington DC, filed a petition on Monday asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to establish fair trade practices on the use of artificial intelligence in the commercial sector. Epic claims that HireVue is circumventing international standards of transparency, fairness, and accountability in their AI-based pre-employment screenings.

A member of Epic’s counsel stated that the petition is the first in an effort to establish regulations for commercial AI use. The petition also cited the commercial use of AI for ranking tennis players, evaluating Airbnb guests, and the use of facial recognition technology for criminal justice purposes along with its use in employment screening.

