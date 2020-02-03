The Defense Department Wants to Use the Atmosphere as a Sensor

The Pentagon unveiled plans to explore projects that use the atmosphere as a sensor that detects potential disruptions to the planet. On Thursday, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Defense Sciences Office will hold a small conference to initiate the program, named AtmoSense.

A spokesperson stated that the project seeks to develop the scientific understanding necessary to pinpoint natural sources of disruption to the Earth’s atmosphere. The agency also recently announced separate plans to use the atmosphere to directly extract portable drinking water, which would be used by the US military.

