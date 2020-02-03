Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death

On Sunday, two people were stabbed on a London street before the perpetrator, recently released from prison for terrorism-related offenses, was shot to death by police. The man wore a fake bomb strapped around his chest and had been previously convicted for publishing graphic terrorist videos online and for files containing bomb-making and knife attack instructions.

The man, Sudesh Amman, was a 20-year-old man from Streatham, where the attack took place on a busy shopping afternoon in London. The two victims are likely to recover from the attack, as one was in critical condition but has since improved while the other woman has been released from the hospital.

