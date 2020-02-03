Hackers are capitalizing on the public fear of the coronavirus, using headlines related to the global health emergency to spread malicious files, including the notorious Emotet malware. The botnet driven emails are using the coronavirus as a theme to target populations, luring victims into clicking on bad links.

The emails claim to have attached notices regarding infection prevention methods, but when the victim opens the file, Emotet is spread onto their device. Most of the emails that IBM and Kaspersky, two cybersecurity firms, have witnessed have been written in Japanese, implying that the operators are intentionally targeting certain regions heavily impacted by the outbreak.

Read More: Coronavirus Campaigns Spread Emotet, Malware