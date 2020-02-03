Indian airline SpiceJet has been hit by a cyberattack resulting in a massive data breach, exposing the personal information of over a million of its passengers. The computer system of the airline was compromised last month when a security researcher used brute force attack to gain access to an unencrypted database containing the private information of more than 1.2 million passengers.

The breach was then reported to the company and media. The ethical hacker confirmed that the password was easily guessable, stating that they were able to view passengers’ names, phone numbers, email addresses, and dates of birth including those of several state officials. The file was easily accessible according to the hacker.

Read More: Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers