Ashley Madison Hack Returns To ‘Haunt’ Its Victims: 32 Million Users Now Watch And Wait

As sextortion campaigns continue to rise in popularity, the victims of a previous breach on the site Ashley Madison are at risk again. The users’ personal information was exposed as a result of the 2015 attack, which resulted in the leak of 32 million records. The world’s leading extramarital affair site leaked users’ names and other personally identifiable information. This information is now being used against the victims again, with hackers creating highly personalized extortion scam emails using the leaked data.

The emails are threatening and typically include a username and password combo from a random data breach, in this case, the Ashley Madison breach. The emails then claim to have videos or photos that will be forwarded to colleagues, friends, and family unless a ransom is paid. The threats in the email are normally empty, however, the recent sextortion scandal includes information pertaining to the devastating Ashley Madison breach. Several hundred examples of the specific sextortion scam were detected over the past week alone.

