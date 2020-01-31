CyberNews Briefs

NEC Defense Contracts Info Potentially Compromised in Breach

31 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

NEC, a Japanese electronics giant, was the victim of a cyberattack resulting in unauthorized access to its internal network. The attack occurred on Thursday, and the company has since released an official statement regarding the hack. NEC is a major contractor for the Japanese defense industry and has engaged in various defense equipment projects such as 3D radar and broadband multipurpose radio systems.

The attack may have leaked information regarding these projects and other more sensitive collaborations with Japan’s defense. Roughly 28,000 files were found on one of the compromised servers. Some of the files contained defense equipment information such as submarine sensors.

