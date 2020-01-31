News BriefsTechnology

Facebook to Pay $550M to Settle Class Action Case Over Facial Recognition

31 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Facebook has agreed to settle a case over the social network’s Tag Suggestions feature, agreeing to pay $550 million to Illinois users. The class-action lawsuit was filed over the use of Facebook’s face-tagging technology that collects facial recognition data without users’ consent.

The company announced the settlement on Wednesday, stating that it was in the best interest of the company to move past the matter and agree to a settlement. The Tag Suggestions feature identifies Facebook users in photos based on biometric identification technology. The Illinois users claimed that the feature violates a state biometric law due to the fact that Facebook does not ask user permission to collect the data.

