Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

The coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by WHO, the World Health Organization. The outbreak continues to impact China’s public safety, security, and economy. The main reason for the declaration is not only that the disease is spreading throughout China, but that it has begun to impact other countries. WHO stated that its major concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

The US has advised citizens not to travel to China and several countries have imposed extra security and health checks on flights arriving from China. At least 213 people have died as a result of infection with coronavirus since the first case was reported in Hubei. Almost 10,000 cases have been reported nationally. There have been 98 reported cases in 18 countries, but no deaths outside of China thus far.

