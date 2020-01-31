Britain has announced that it will allow Huawei to operate its 5G networks within the country, however, with limited capacity. The UK has received several warnings from the US to ban Huawei from operating within the country amid national security fears. Huawei will be restricted from supplying equipment to certain sensitive parts of the UK’s network.

The company has also been banned from operating near military bases and nuclear sites. The US has currently threatened the UK with ending their intelligence-sharing system as a result of the UK allowing Huawei to operate within its government systems. The UK stated that the preventative measures will allow the country to mitigate the potential risks of Huawei’s connection to the Chinese government.

Read More: Britain Gives Huawei Green Light For Limited Role In 5G Network