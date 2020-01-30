Wawa Breach May Have Affected More Than 30 Million Customers

Popular gas and convenience chain Wawa was hacked in December, and it has been revealed that over 30 million customers’ payment information may be for sale on the dark web marketplace named Joker’s Stash. The US victims’ information was found this week, suggesting that the original victim count was way underestimated.

The Joker’s Stash marketplace is one of the largest dark web marketplaces for buying stolen or leaked payment card data. The notorious marketplace began uploading card data from the breach this past Monday. Analysts and researchers determined that the leaked information was a result of the Wawa breach.

