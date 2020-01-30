US DOI halts operations for its entire drone fleet over Chinese cybersecurity concerns

The US Department of the Interior has announced that it has halted the operations of its entire drone fleet as a result of cybersecurity concerns. The department is currently investigating whether the drones manufactured by designated foreign-owned companies are a threat to national security. This implies that the machinery is made by China, however, it is unclear which countries the DOI is investigating.

The DOI stated that the cease of operations ensures that the cybersecurity and supply of the unmanned aircraft systems is not a threat to US security. The foreign-made drones could be potentially valuable to foreign entities and organizations, and their ability to be hacked is a concern of the DOI at this time.

