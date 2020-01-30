UPS is attempting to create a more environmentally friendly and high tech fleet, planning to buy up to 10,000 electric vans from a UK startup. It also announced that it will be launching a package pickup trial in Phoenix with tech leader and self-driving vehicle developer Waymo. UPS stated that its vans will be built for initial deliveries starting this year and continuing through 2024.

UPS also announced that they had invested in a minority stake in Arrival, although the transaction amount is undisclosed at this point. It also remains unclear how much UPS will spend on each high tech van, but estimates range around $40,000 apiece. UPS stated that the vehicles will be among the world’s most advanced package delivery vehicles, aiming to maximize safety and operating efficiency.

Read More: UPS Jumps Into The Future With Plan To Buy 10,000 Electric Vans And A Waymo Self-Driving Delivery Pilot