Justice Files ‘First-of-its-Kind Enforcement Action’ Against Robocall Carriers

30 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

In a first of its kind enforcement action, the Justice Department announced yesterday that it filed two separate lawsuits against individuals that allegedly enable the facilitation of millions of scam robocalls. The Justice Department stated that the individual’s robocalls specifically targeted a vulnerable demographic, the elderly.

The civil cases were filed against Jon Kahen, CEO of Global Voicecom, Global Telecommunication Services, and KAT Telecom as well as Nicholas and Natasha Palumbo who operate TollFreeDeals.com. The Justice Department stated that they had issued several previous warnings to the individuals as well as obtained substantive evidence that the robocalls targeted certain demographics and aimed to scam the elderly out of their money.

