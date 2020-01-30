Global RiskNews Briefs

European Parliament Overwhelmingly Approves Brexit Divorce Deal

30 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the European Parliament voted in support of Brexit, a deal in which the UK will leave the European Union. This means that the country will depart from the bloc on Friday, fulfilling the outcome of a 2016 vote on EU membership.

When the European Council approves the agreement, the formalities surrounding Brexit will be complete. The remaining 27 EU member states make up the council. EU leaders previously agreed to the deal with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October.  EU lawmakers approved the agreement by 621 votes to 49.

