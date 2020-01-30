DOD contractor suffers ransomware infection

A 40-year-old electronics company and US government contractor Electronic Warfare Associates (EWA) has suffered from a ransomware attack. Last week, the company’s web servers were encrypted when attackers launched a ransomware campaign against the company. Encrypted files and ransom notes are still available through Google search results a week after the company closed out impacted web servers.

Security researchers have determined that the type of ransomware used in the infection was likely Ryuk ransomware. The sites impacted include both the EWA systems and EWA subsidiaries such as Simplicikey and the Homeland Protection Institute. Many of the sites remain offline this week.

