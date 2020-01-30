Global RiskNews Briefs

Countries step up efforts to bring nationals back from Wuhan as coronavirus cases top 7,000

30 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The number of confirmed coronavirus continues to rise at an alarming rate as countries elevate their efforts to bring nationals home from the city of Wuhan, where the infection began. The World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme stated that the whole world should be on alert due to the nature of the disease and infection rate.

WHO will reconvene an emergency committee on Thursday to determine whether the outbreak of coronavirus meets the definition of a public health emergency of international concern. The potential for a much larger and deadlier outbreak seems likely at this point, despite China’s efforts to contain the virus to the country. WHO stated that its risk assessment for China was very high at the regional level and high at the global level.

Read More: Countries step up efforts to bring nationals back from Wuhan as coronavirus cases top 7,000

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

January 31, 2020

US DOI halts operations for its entire drone fleet over Chinese cybersecurity concerns

January 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2