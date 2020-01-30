Global RiskNews Briefs

Australia fires: NSW inquiry to probe climate change impact

30 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

New South Wales, an Australian state that experienced catastrophic bushfires throughout the previous month, announced that it has launched an independent inquiry into the natural disaster. The inquiry will examine the cause of the fires as well as the state’s response to them. New South Wales’s State Premier said the inquiry will consider how climate change, human activity, and other factors interacted and contributed to the fires.

The fires have, so far, killed 25 people and damaged thousands of homes, causing residents to flee the state to find safety. The NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens will head the inquiry alongside former NSW Chief Scientist Professor Mary O’Kane.

Read More: Australia fires: NSW inquiry to probe climate change impact

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Home Affairs report reveals deeper problems with Australia’s encryption laws

January 29, 2020

Biometric ID a worry but still acceptable to Australians

January 22, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2