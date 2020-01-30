Australia fires: NSW inquiry to probe climate change impact

New South Wales, an Australian state that experienced catastrophic bushfires throughout the previous month, announced that it has launched an independent inquiry into the natural disaster. The inquiry will examine the cause of the fires as well as the state’s response to them. New South Wales’s State Premier said the inquiry will consider how climate change, human activity, and other factors interacted and contributed to the fires.

The fires have, so far, killed 25 people and damaged thousands of homes, causing residents to flee the state to find safety. The NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens will head the inquiry alongside former NSW Chief Scientist Professor Mary O’Kane.

