Zoom Fixes Flaw Opening Meetings to Hackers

29 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

This week, enterprise video conferencing firm Zoom has patched a flaw that previously allowed attackers to guess a meeting ID and enter a private meeting held between two entities using Zoom services. The company has experienced a series of security issues and subsequent patches after researchers stated that the company’s platform consisted of a weak authentication process.

The issue stems from the conference meetings enabled by Zoom not requiring a meeting password by default, allowing attackers to access video and audio footage from meetings frequently containing sensitive company information. Research was unveiled on Tuesday at a security event hosted by Check Point Security. The report revealed that it was simple for threat actors to guess a meeting ID and enter a conferencing session.

