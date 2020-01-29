U.S. Expands Airport Screening for Coronavirus; Officials Add Risk of Extensive Infections Is Low

The US has reportedly expanded screening of passengers due to the outbreak of coronavirus that originated in China but has since spread to several other countries. The screening applies to over 20 US airports, however, health officials have ensured the public that the virus does not currently pose a threat to most Americans.

Heal and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stated yesterday that he would not hesitate to declare coronavirus a threat to national health if needed, but highlighted the fact that only five confirmed cases have occurred in the US so far. Although the virus poses a serious global health risk, the US is taking preventative measures to ensure its inhabitants remain safe from the epidemic. The State Department has advised Americans to reconsider travel to China, especially to the Hubei province.

