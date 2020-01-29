The Innovation Center run by the Veteran Affairs Department was established just over a decade ago but is currently undergoing a transformation to include a chief innovation officer. The role will be filled by Michael Akinyele, a current first-time federal employee who currently serves as the center’s principal lead.

Akinyele stated that he aims to improve and accelerate health care delivery across the agency through improving its cybersecurity efforts and technological advances. Akinyele stated that he aims to fix the VA’s failure to appropriately address veteran healthcare needs.

Read More: The VA’s First Chief Innovation Officer Aims to Speed Up the Delivery of Cost-Saving Services