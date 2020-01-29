News BriefsTechnology

The VA’s First Chief Innovation Officer Aims to Speed Up the Delivery of Cost-Saving Services

29 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Innovation Center run by the Veteran Affairs Department was established just over a decade ago but is currently undergoing a transformation to include a chief innovation officer. The role will be filled by Michael Akinyele, a current first-time federal employee who currently serves as the center’s principal lead.

Akinyele stated that he aims to improve and accelerate health care delivery across the agency through improving its cybersecurity efforts and technological advances. Akinyele stated that he aims to fix the VA’s failure to appropriately address veteran healthcare needs.

Read More: The VA’s First Chief Innovation Officer Aims to Speed Up the Delivery of Cost-Saving Services

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Britain Gives Huawei Green Light For Limited Role In 5G Network

January 31, 2020

Facebook to Pay $550M to Settle Class Action Case Over Facial Recognition

January 31, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2