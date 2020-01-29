News BriefsTechnology

States Sue Trump Administration Over 3D-Printed Gun Regulations

29 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have joined together to challenge the regulation of ghost guns, or 3D gun models available online, set in place by the Trump administration. The new rules put forth by the administration will go into effect in March and will effectively remove the software files needed to design a 3D printed untraceable plastic gun from the US Munitions List.

The regulation of these 3D printed weapons would not be under the oversight of the State Department, but rather the Department of Commerce, as outlined in the ruleset put forth by the Trump administration. According to a group of attorneys general, allowing the software design files to be posted online would deregulate the 3D printed gun industry entirely and would make the firearms accessible to threat actors who have not undergone a background check or clearance.

Read More: States Sue Trump Administration Over 3D-Printed Gun Regulations

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Defense Department Wants to Use the Atmosphere as a Sensor

February 3, 2020

Iranian hackers target US government workers in new campaign

January 31, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2