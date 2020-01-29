Twenty states and the District of Columbia have joined together to challenge the regulation of ghost guns, or 3D gun models available online, set in place by the Trump administration. The new rules put forth by the administration will go into effect in March and will effectively remove the software files needed to design a 3D printed untraceable plastic gun from the US Munitions List.

The regulation of these 3D printed weapons would not be under the oversight of the State Department, but rather the Department of Commerce, as outlined in the ruleset put forth by the Trump administration. According to a group of attorneys general, allowing the software design files to be posted online would deregulate the 3D printed gun industry entirely and would make the firearms accessible to threat actors who have not undergone a background check or clearance.

Read More: States Sue Trump Administration Over 3D-Printed Gun Regulations