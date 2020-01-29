Saudi Arabia wants US troops to stay in Iraq, top official says

Currently, 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq and due to a recent announcement by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia does not want the US troops to leave the country. Saudi Arabia allegedly fears that a withdrawal could make the Middle East less safe as a result of the crucial role the American presence plays in the region.

Faisal stated that the US played a key role in defeating ISIS and was essential in preventing the resurgence or beginning of a new terror group. Faisal claimed that the US has proven to be a reliable ally of Saudi Arabia, stating the US President Trump and Saudi Officials cooperate efficiently on several political and national threat issues.

