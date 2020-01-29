Global RiskNews Briefs

Saudi Arabia wants US troops to stay in Iraq, top official says

29 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Currently, 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq and due to a recent announcement by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia does not want the US troops to leave the country. Saudi Arabia allegedly fears that a withdrawal could make the Middle East less safe as a result of the crucial role the American presence plays in the region.

Faisal stated that the US played a key role in defeating ISIS and was essential in preventing the resurgence or beginning of a new terror group. Faisal claimed that the US has proven to be a reliable ally of Saudi Arabia, stating the US President Trump and Saudi Officials cooperate efficiently on several political and national threat issues.

