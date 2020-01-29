CyberNews Briefs

Google And Mozilla Crack Down On Malicious Browser Add-ons

29 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Google and Mozilla have recently been experiencing an uptake in malicious browser add-ons, and the companies announced plans to crackdown against cybercrime in the coming months. Currently, the companies offer thousands of browser extensions available for download.

Cybercriminals frequently discover workarounds that allow them to sneak shady and malicious apps and extensions into the popular browser systems, luring victims into downloading their software onto their devices. Google stated that its current cybercrime situation was so serious that it disabled transactions through the Chrome Web Store payments system, temporarily blocking in-app purchases, paid extensions, and subscriptions.

