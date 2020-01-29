4 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan taken to hospital with fevers

Japanese officials have disclosed that four evacuees on a flight outbound from Wuhan have a cough and fever, two signature symptoms of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed the report after the flight arrived on Wednesday morning, containing 206 evacuees.

The passengers underwent temperature checks before boarding and while on the plane. Plans were put in place to ensure that the evacuees were quarantined following the flight, depending on test results. The four include a woman in her 50s and three men whose ages range from 30-60. They will face further medical checks in Tokyo in the next few days.

