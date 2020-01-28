News BriefsTechnology

OK Computer: To Prevent Students Cheating with AI Text-Generators, We Should Bring Them into the Classroom

28 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Artificial intelligence programs are increasingly improving their writing skills, providing for better quality writing and convincing work on many topics, for virtually no cost. Experts believe that in a few years, AI machines could be turning out quality essays for students. Although the US could attempt to ban the machines, experts state that the software is highly accessible and that it would be a losing battle.

One of the best ways to teach critical analysis continues to lie in long-form writing, especially essay writing. Teachers gauge students’ understanding of a topic through essay composition. Therefore, developers and teachers must find a way for students to thrive alongside increasingly convincing AI machines, teaching students how to utilize them in a beneficial way rather than resist them.

Read More: OK Computer: To Prevent Students Cheating with AI Text-Generators, We Should Bring Them into the Classroom

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

AI and disinformation join nukes in the race for armageddon

January 28, 2020

Class-action lawsuit filed against controversial Clearview AI startup

January 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2