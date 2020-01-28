OK Computer: To Prevent Students Cheating with AI Text-Generators, We Should Bring Them into the Classroom

Artificial intelligence programs are increasingly improving their writing skills, providing for better quality writing and convincing work on many topics, for virtually no cost. Experts believe that in a few years, AI machines could be turning out quality essays for students. Although the US could attempt to ban the machines, experts state that the software is highly accessible and that it would be a losing battle.

One of the best ways to teach critical analysis continues to lie in long-form writing, especially essay writing. Teachers gauge students’ understanding of a topic through essay composition. Therefore, developers and teachers must find a way for students to thrive alongside increasingly convincing AI machines, teaching students how to utilize them in a beneficial way rather than resist them.

