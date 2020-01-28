CyberNews Briefs

Intel Is Patching the Patch for the Patch for Its ‘Zombieload’ Flaw

28 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Over the past few years, security researchers have found hundreds of vulnerabilities that allow a hacker to trick Intel’s microprocessors into unauthorized data access. As the flaws have been exposed, employees have rushed to release patches for them. However, Intel has failed to patch the underlying problem behind a serious vulnerability, despite 18 months of warnings and two failed patch attempts.

On Monday, Intel announced that it plans on releasing the third update, aiming to patch the serious vulnerability on the third attempt. Intel stated that the flaw lied within its microarchitectural data sampling system. Teams of researchers who discovered the issue call it Zombieload and reported the bug as early as June of 2018.

