FBI Releases Alert on Iranian Hackers’ Defacement Techniques

A flash security alert was issued by the FBI’s Cyber Division earlier this month, including an indication of compromise from recent defacement attacks perpetrated by Iranian threat actors. The Cybersecurity and Information Security Agency (CISA) also published an alert on the same day to provide information on safeguarding websites from malicious attacks that could lead to defacement or data leaks.

The FBI’s alert was issued on January 21 and follows a previous message issued on January 10 that detailed indicators of compromise as well as tactics, techniques, and procedures associated with alleged pro-Iranian website defacement activities. The FBI identified common strings appearing in sites hacked by Iran, as well as files associated with the activity.

