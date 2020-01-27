The Army’s Investigative Unit Wants Social Media Exploitation Services

Earlier this week, insiders unveiled the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command’s intent to glean new mission-relevant evidence through the forensic analysis of social media posts. A solicitation published on Thursday claims that CID aims to acquire access to social media exploitation services.

The CID is the Army’s primary investigative organization, honing in on all felony crimes that are relevant to the branch such as threats to military personnel or bases. The document posted claims that insiders engage in information collection for sensitive and serious violations of the law, the analysis, and dissemination of criminal intelligence, protective service operations, and more.

