Global RiskNews Briefs

Saudi Prince Courted Amazon’s Bezos Before Bitter Split

27 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Throughout 2018, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Inc. founder, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in friendly conversation through the popular messaging app WhatsApp. The pair planned for Amazon to build a huge data center in Saudi Arabia, forging a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship.

The Wall Street Journal reviewed the texts between the two and those familiar with the situation stated that the messages were cordial and seemingly innocent, focusing on establishing the center in Saudi Arabia. However, each of the men have since accused the other with betrayal as news broke that one of bin Salman’s messages contained malware that compromised Bezos’s phone, allowing the attacker access to his texts, phone calls, and other information that allegedly lead to information about Bezos’s affair becoming public.

Read More: Saudi Prince Courted Amazon’s Bezos Before Bitter Split

Previous Coverage: Bezos’s Phone Hacked By Saudi Crown Prince, Report Says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Email malware targets U.S. senator and military

January 23, 2020

Thousands of WordPress Sites Hacked to Fuel Scam Campaign

January 23, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2