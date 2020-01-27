Saudi Prince Courted Amazon’s Bezos Before Bitter Split

Throughout 2018, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Inc. founder, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in friendly conversation through the popular messaging app WhatsApp. The pair planned for Amazon to build a huge data center in Saudi Arabia, forging a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship.

The Wall Street Journal reviewed the texts between the two and those familiar with the situation stated that the messages were cordial and seemingly innocent, focusing on establishing the center in Saudi Arabia. However, each of the men have since accused the other with betrayal as news broke that one of bin Salman’s messages contained malware that compromised Bezos’s phone, allowing the attacker access to his texts, phone calls, and other information that allegedly lead to information about Bezos’s affair becoming public.

