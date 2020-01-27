An internet privacy firm, vpnMentor, claims it was able to access private personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers and dispensary employees spanning several states. The company stated that they were searching for unsecured data online. The database has since been secured.

VpnMentor published a report stating that the Seattle based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data. The data was stored in the cloud via Amazon Web Services. The company discovered the breach on December 24, and the site was closed on January 14. THSuite provides point-of-software for the cannabis industry.

Read More: Privacy Firm Finds Unsecured Cannabis Patient Information