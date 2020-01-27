New Social Engineering Event to Train Business Pros on Human Hacking

Chris Hadnagy, the founder and chief human hacker for the firm behind the Social Engineering Capture the Flag contest at DEF CON, has announced that he is launching the first social engineering event geared towards professionals in the business, technology, security, and psychology industries. Hadnagy stated that the Human Hacking Conference will train participants in human deception, body language analysis, cognitive ability, intelligence research, and best practices in security.

The event will occur in Orlando Florida, on February 20-22. The event will feature workshops led by experts in several fields, including method acting, leadership skills, mental health, neuroscience, body language, deception, and nonverbal communication.

