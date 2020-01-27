12 dead, hundreds wounded as protesters clash with Iraq security forces

Twelve people have died and 230 others injured as protests in Iraq grew violent, with demonstrators clashing with security forces. The figure was a result of violence over the past three days, according to the Independent High Commission for Human Rights of Iraq stated on Sunday.

Nine protesters were killed in Baghdad, and three others died in the southern city of Nasiriyah according to the commission. More than 600 people have died in the protests since their start in October according to the IHCHR and Amnesty International. The security forces countered protesters with live ammunition and tear gas, aiming to disperse the hundreds of demonstrators in al-Khalani Square in Baghdad.